As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Kerrisdale Advisers Has Lowered Its Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Lomas Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 187,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 188,277 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, down from 375,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 707,438 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 8,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 365,410 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.03M, up from 356,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $930.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 705,443 shares to 389,961 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 60,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,784 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 175,000 shares to 238,767 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 7,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66M for 38.30 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

