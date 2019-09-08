As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Johnson Financial Group Boosted Position; As Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Shares Were Volatile, Holder 1607 Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 63,028 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,903 shares to 1,558 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 23,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,866 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

