As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Boosted Its Stake; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, down from 128,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $121.91. About 2.65 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 8,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 29,106 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 20,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $94.43. About 2.08 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $333.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24,850 shares to 228,100 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.58 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13,075 shares to 200,240 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 138,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,259 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (THD).