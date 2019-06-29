As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Upped Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Friess Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 5.19M shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 209,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107.39. About 1.88 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Should Investors Play Dollar Tree After The Q3 Report? – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Dollar Tree (DLTR) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Don’t Trust the Dollar Tree Rally – Motley Fool” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, VEEV, DG, DLTR – Investorplace.com” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Earnings: DLTR Stock Surges Despite Lower Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest has 5,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 45,330 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.03% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 38,920 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc reported 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Menta Cap Limited Liability Co reported 2,700 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,256 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas Yale has 7,704 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 2.93M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 1,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 44,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kirr Marbach Company In holds 153,455 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. 39,796 were reported by Etrade Management Ltd Co. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). River Road Asset Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Lovesac Co. by 28,652 shares to 63,394 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 175,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,519 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million was sold by Bruzzo Chris.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Ins Enterp has 11,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.47M shares or 2% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 45,043 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Limited stated it has 4,675 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 33,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 2,360 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.19% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 4.01 million shares. 7,600 are held by Mariner Limited Company. Triangle Securities Wealth stated it has 4,975 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 165 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 1.08M shares. Gru Inc invested in 0.05% or 131,535 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The New York-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares to 301,393 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,443 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).