As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Credit Agricole S A Has Raised Its Stake; Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $594,814

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 53,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 37,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 866,446 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, down from 897,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $769.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 75,218 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – THE TRANSACTION IS FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CASH; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION; 28/03/2018 – OPUS SEES EXCELLENT ORGANIC, ACQUISITION PROSPECTS FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – VTV COMPANIES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO OPUS ACCOUNTS FROM DATE OF ACQUISITION; 18/05/2018 – Opus Group: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting 2018; 05/03/2018 – Opus One Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O`ahu Grid; 22/04/2018 – DJ Opus Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPB); 15/05/2018 – Opus Bank Hires San Diego Market Leader; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY REV. 42.6B FORINT

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 110,031 shares to 172,380 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 27,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01M.

