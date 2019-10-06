As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Carmignac Gestion Has Upped Holding by $3.02 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.15 Million Its Stake

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 29,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.36M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.61. About 2.00 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 16,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 22,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 511,992 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PRUDENTIAL PLC’S A2 SR RATING, STABLE OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Liberty’s First Prime And Non-conforming Rmbs Transaction For 2018; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Toyota Industries’ Usd Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Crown Point, In Sewer Revenue Bonds To A1; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Dryden 62 Euro Clo 2017 B.V; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BANCO FIBRA S.A.’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 20/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Brazil’s Steel Industry Is Set For Continued Turnaround In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Dynagas’ Outlook To Negative; 25/05/2018 – Update: Moody’s Puts Italy’s Debt Rating On Downgrade Review — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 94,591 shares. Aviva Public Lc has 272,667 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 452 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 73,826 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 18,030 shares. Interest Investors accumulated 0.41% or 5.28 million shares. Sun Life invested in 133 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 24,936 shares. Lateef Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Artisan Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 102,824 shares. 2,710 are held by Hm Payson And. Zacks Management holds 0.15% or 38,238 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 9,684 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 44,814 shares to 437,451 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Stocks to Help You Build Retirement Wealth – The Motley Fool" on March 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Moody's Acquires Deloitte's ABS Suite Business, Bolstering Its Offering of Solutions for Securitized Transactions – Business Wire" published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why You Might Be Interested In Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.59 million for 25.83 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, NTES – Nasdaq" on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Bear of the Day: Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq" published on September 28, 2018, Fool.com published: "Why Disney Is Selling Fox's Video Game Business – The Motley Fool" on September 12, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 261,572 shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $572.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 272,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,789 shares, and cut its stake in Cresud S.A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).