As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Upped Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hengehold Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $92.26. About 1.92M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.39. About 3.33M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $96.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,132 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Shares for $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris. The insider Miele Laura sold $114,710. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Management Lc has invested 0.16% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). World Asset holds 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 20,505 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 110 shares. Jag Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.46% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 575,599 were reported by Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 240,193 were reported by Sirios Cap Mgmt L P. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2,550 were reported by Holderness Invests Communication. 501,670 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Leisure Management invested in 8,608 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,974 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 35,385 shares stake.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $845,100 was made by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million.