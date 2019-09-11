As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Schwartz Investment Counsel Boosted Its Holding by $2.73 Million; Sankaty Advisors Trimmed Holding in Aircastle LTD (AYR) as Share Value Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 35,990 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 245.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 38,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $100.17. About 262,031 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 7,639 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 18,036 shares. Melvin Cap Lp holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.62 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3.31M shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alkeon Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1.60 million shares. Etrade Capital Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Ltd Com owns 0.46% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 222,182 shares. Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aqr Capital Limited Com has 0.17% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.62M shares. 8,153 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Lp. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 249,670 shares stake. Allstate Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,340 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 475,700 shares to 308,800 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 202,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,500 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il owns 43,308 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Lc holds 21,487 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Trexquant LP reported 11,841 shares. 104,200 are owned by Swiss Bancorp. Sei has invested 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Capital Fund Mgmt invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 16,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 241,036 were accumulated by Bain Capital Credit Limited Partnership. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 40,658 shares. Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 23,473 shares. Advsr Mgmt Lc invested in 343,014 shares. Voya Management Llc accumulated 21,234 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 10,398 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 141 shares.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aircastle Limited (AYR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aircastle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aircastle: Azul And Boeing To The Rescue – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle: Flying Higher With Room To Keep Climbing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.18M for 11.19 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.