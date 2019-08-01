As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $164.85 Million; Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holder Coe Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.68 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 10.10 million shares traded or 148.50% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 32,310 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 53,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.75. About 1.09M shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Ltd Co has invested 1.04% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Aqr Lc invested in 937,865 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 254,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 10,058 shares. 366,600 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0.7% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership holds 494,460 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 140,412 shares. Hrt Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 11,835 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 532,464 shares in its portfolio. Foster Motley Incorporated holds 0.06% or 7,589 shares. 432 are owned by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 0.13% stake. New York-based Element Capital Management Lc has invested 0.11% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 27 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 27,000 shares were sold by Messer Angela M., worth $1.44 million on Monday, February 11. ROZANSKI HORACIO had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.21 million on Thursday, January 31. $817,500 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was sold by Thompson Elizabeth M.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,010 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) by 49,800 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $124.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (NYSE:PRGO) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 112,400 are held by Markel Corp. Dynamic Management Limited invested in 2.28% or 6,200 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The New York-based Moore Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.41% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Srs Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.83% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 2,578 shares. Tcw Group owns 174,053 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Scopus Asset LP holds 445,000 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. 1,091 are held by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. 2,465 were accumulated by Delta Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 199,766 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 16,895 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 86,306 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01M was made by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.