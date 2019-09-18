As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Zwj Investment Counsel Position in Ecolab (ECL) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 71,699 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16 million, down from 76,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 1.82 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 39.06 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.32 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.