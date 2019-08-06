As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ci Investments Trimmed Its Holding; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Summit Asset Management Lifted Position

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 2.51M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 73.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 474,590 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.23M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 1.51M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability stated it has 442 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 26,603 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 177,777 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.28% or 8,541 shares. At Natl Bank holds 26,035 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Co owns 44,788 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). California-based Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 1.56% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12.39M shares. Private Na reported 0.32% stake. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 529 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,628 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.75 million shares. Weik Management reported 163,720 shares.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bb&T Lc stated it has 10,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dynamic Cap reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). World Asset holds 20,505 shares. 75,960 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co. 1.62M were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 6 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,646 shares. Brinker owns 12,019 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 349 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Gru holds 108,894 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sit Invest Associate Incorporated holds 0.05% or 16,175 shares. Tdam Usa has 47,885 shares. Trexquant Lp invested in 0.08% or 11,091 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 239,813 shares to 741,465 shares, valued at $185.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 92,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EWZ).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million was sold by Bruzzo Chris. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was made by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

