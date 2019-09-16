As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Boosted Position; Akamai Technologies Com (AKAM) Stake Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co Llc

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 33,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 67,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.88. About 815,770 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (AKAM) by 1899.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 51,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 54,586 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 1.79M shares traded or 20.34% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp Com (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 213,382 shares to 229,348 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc Com by 72,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,001 shares, and cut its stake in Cryoport Inc Com Par $0.001.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Akamai’s (AKAM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IPGP, AKAM, FDX – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 47% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Akamai -1% on $1B note offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Win Big From a Protracted Trade War – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 1,750 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 17,182 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 2,955 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt has 3,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 19 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 141 shares or 0% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com holds 11,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 142,122 shares. Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 240,290 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 203,975 shares. Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Panagora Asset Management invested in 340,315 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is EA the Gaming Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, CRM, EA – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Stock Set for a WoW and CoD-Fuelled Recovery – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 12,550 shares to 7,440 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,552 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barton Mngmt has 4.46% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 294,986 shares. 1.46M were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability. Renaissance Tech Lc has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 596,164 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 14,411 shares. Friess Ltd owns 205,180 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 6,566 shares. Moreover, Biglari Cap has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 225,491 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 25,347 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,795 shares. Johnson Fincl holds 0.11% or 11,855 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 16,130 are owned by Gam Ag. South State, South Carolina-based fund reported 39,801 shares.