As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Its Holding by $33.66 Million; Argi Investment Services Has Cut Anthem Com (ANTM) Position by $980,679 as Share Price Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 69.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 3,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434,000, down from 4,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $55.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,132 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,456 were reported by Jefferies Group Incorporated. 17,444 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs. Ent Ser Corporation holds 0.01% or 262 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 405 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 112,195 shares. Ci Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 344,672 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 1.21 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated stated it has 250,395 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 4,441 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,468 shares. Vision Cap Management owns 0.76% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 26,902 shares. Allstate reported 13,340 shares. Whittier Trust owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 386 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Com (NYSE:HOG) by 31,590 shares to 68,873 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 103,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Fallen Angel Hg Etf.