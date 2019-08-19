As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Decreased Stake; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Value Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Its Holding by $326,368

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.77. About 1.58M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 31,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 34,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 682,831 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 71,181 shares to 278,028 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 22,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,773 shares, and has risen its stake in World Gold Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 48,140 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 45,129 shares. Tuttle Tactical reported 46,746 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,954 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity holds 0.12% or 217,423 shares. British Columbia Invest Management has 0.23% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 28,885 shares. National Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,532 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 108,894 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Tru Com stated it has 154 shares. Insurance Co Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 39,575 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 3,062 shares. Diversified Tru reported 15,896 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,165 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs stated it has 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EA +1.8% as bookings beat, tax benefit assists profits – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.21% stake. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny owns 279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 71 shares. Boston Ltd Liability owns 0.21% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 35,765 shares. Zweig reported 105,073 shares stake. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 2,783 shares. 251,679 were reported by Adage Capital Prtnrs Limited Com. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 49,354 shares stake. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 66,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associate L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 375,118 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 24,531 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,100 shares. Edgestream Lp accumulated 4,405 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91M for 4.81 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14,932 shares to 30,643 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 9,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).