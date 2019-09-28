As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased by $13.47 Million Its Stake; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Price Rose, Holder Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $743,300

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 4.33 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 133,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 622,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.08M, down from 756,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.37 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Group Incorporated has 7,444 shares. 195,504 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Board. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 120,720 shares. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 456,781 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 27,545 shares stake. Forbes J M And Co Llp invested in 0.16% or 15,488 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0.54% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has 0.32% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd stated it has 4.96 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0% or 6,000 shares. Waddell Reed Inc stated it has 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.04% or 92,821 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 770,989 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap accumulated 0.09% or 76,884 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 15,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial by 14,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communication.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 103,007 shares to 251,870 shares, valued at $71.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tricida Inc by 49,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Electronic Arts Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Returns to the Streets With All-New VOLTA FOOTBALL Mode Available Worldwide Today – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 37.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Stockton holds 13,970 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 0.07% or 15,143 shares. Prudential Plc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Fincl reported 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Intl Gp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 123,751 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,957 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 4,564 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Co Ca reported 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Shine Advisory Services Inc accumulated 23 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 498,503 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.06% stake. The California-based Covington Cap Management has invested 0.29% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 20,216 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsr Lc. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 73,829 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 82,612 shares.