As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Upped Holding; As Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Valuation Rose, Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 599,082 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miele Laura sold $114,710. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.92 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

