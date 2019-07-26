As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined, Allstate Has Lifted Stake by $568,428; Gradient Investments Maintains Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 90804.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 64,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 71 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $112.83. About 1.67M shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 72.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 5,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 7,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 2.89M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was made by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 32,340 shares to 4,815 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 92,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,994 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Std Platinum Etf Tr by 5,684 shares to 5,381 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 11,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,925 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.