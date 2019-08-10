As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Raised Position by $2.05 Million; Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 641,036 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI)

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,420 shares to 19,860 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,050 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.01 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Electronic Arts, P&G, GE, Spotify – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Apex’ engagement driving EA upside – Piper – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “EA slides after losing licensing rights to Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Juventus for FIFA 20 – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “‘Apex Legends’ charges up EA’s quarterly revenue beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc has 1.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4.08 million shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 4,795 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 0.86% or 249,670 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 9,040 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kornitzer Capital Ks invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp has 2% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.47 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.09M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 4,675 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Retail Bank Of Stockton holds 0.73% or 14,050 shares. Moreover, Allen Inv Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich on Friday, June 7. Travers Paul J bought $9,681 worth of stock. $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Russell Grant on Wednesday, June 5.