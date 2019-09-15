As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Kerrisdale Advisers Has Lowered Its Position by $18.94 Million; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lifted Femsa Adr (FMX) Holding

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Femsa Adr (FMX) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Femsa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 479,817 shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 187,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 188,277 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, down from 375,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 586,031 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 100,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc by 376,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bedell Frazier Counseling has 37,878 shares. Kj Harrison Partners holds 0.33% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 449,114 shares stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 20,216 shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.84% or 21,120 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 977,855 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc has 5,910 shares. Sirios Mgmt Lp has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 40,788 shares. Stanley holds 1.38% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 56,691 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 13,815 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 243,676 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 39.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 66,720 shares to 256,445 shares, valued at $33.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 102,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat (NYSE:RHT).

