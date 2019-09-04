As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Jacobs & Co Has Increased Position by $316,938; Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut Its Equifax (EFX) Stake as Stock Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.77M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $145.62. About 860,582 shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07 million for 25.28 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 1.36 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc reported 232 shares stake. 41 are owned by Peoples Fincl. Farallon Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.96M shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.2% or 75,166 shares. Platinum Mgmt Limited stated it has 853,411 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 20,005 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 14,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 2,500 shares. Olstein Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Utah Retirement has 22,511 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 67,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rbo & Ltd stated it has 70,290 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,515 shares to 159,631 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,868 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).