As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $439,855; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Old Republic International Has Decreased Position by $4.65 Million

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 71,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 220,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34M, down from 292,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 1.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 53,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 633,772 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 2,120 shares. Greenwood Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.89% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Victory Mngmt Inc reported 85,507 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 76,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 74,965 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 17.68 million shares. Miracle Mile Lc holds 17,444 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Coatue Mgmt Limited Company owns 1.73 million shares. Ally Finance stated it has 0.68% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Geode Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.82 million shares. 15,299 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Financial Bank.

