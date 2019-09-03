As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Boosted Its Stake; Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Healthstream (HSTM) by $3.44 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc. (HSTM) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 122,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 913,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 189,017 shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.64. About 2.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 220,293 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 53,306 shares. Vontobel Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 71,503 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mitchell Management reported 13,437 shares stake. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Lc holds 82 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa stated it has 47,885 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares invested in 0.03% or 3,969 shares. 13,340 are owned by Allstate. United Kingdom-based Horseman Mgmt Limited has invested 0.54% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 893,916 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings stated it has 278,020 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. House holds 0.05% or 4,945 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Co Inc reported 0.2% stake.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares to 928,132 shares, valued at $163.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78M shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 42,177 shares to 278,716 shares, valued at $33.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,135 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Glenmede Tru Na owns 252 shares. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated owns 13,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 7,419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Century Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 276,112 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Ubs Asset Americas reported 16,532 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 255,197 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Moreover, Citadel Llc has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Renaissance Technology Ltd accumulated 375,600 shares.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.36M for 90.11 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $531,407 activity. $142,907 worth of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was sold by MCLAREN JEFFREY L.