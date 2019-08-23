As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Great West Life Assurance Company Has Raised by $7.28 Million Its Holding; Boyar Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Legg Mason (LM) as Shares Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 37.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 72,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 263,076 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.68 million, up from 191,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.76. About 1.19 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 78,309 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” on February 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electronic Arts +5.8% as earnings prompt Cowen upgrade – Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Electronic Arts Has More Than a Sporting Chance – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

