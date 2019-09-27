As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Eminence Capital LP Has Raised Holding by $3.72 Million; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $587,666 as Stock Value Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 292,868 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.40 million, up from 288,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 3.04M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 36,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.27M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.62. About 1.78 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts in 3 Charts – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts’ (EA) Apex Legends on a Record-Breaking Spree – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Stock Should Continue to Rise . . . for Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copper Rock Cap Prns Lc owns 187,667 shares. Amer Grp owns 123,751 shares. Technologies Crossover Mngmt Vii Ltd reported 2.25M shares or 8.43% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Security Natl holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,992 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 22,463 are held by Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Voya Invest Limited Company accumulated 117,929 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 119,608 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc reported 546,299 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% or 142 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd invested in 0.4% or 51,649 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.04% or 498,503 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0.01% or 425 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 838,501 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $269.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 582,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,432 shares, and cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,863 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $85.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,410 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sta Wealth Ltd invested in 6,955 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.95% or 40,500 shares. Moreover, Btc Cap Mngmt has 1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,080 shares. New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Montecito Natl Bank accumulated 13,705 shares. Coho accumulated 2,183 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel accumulated 2.34% or 84,439 shares. 10,667 are owned by First Foundation. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Corp holds 47,876 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 26,954 are held by Whitnell And. Argent Trust Company has invested 1.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beese Fulmer Inc invested in 83,867 shares. 595,516 were accumulated by Bb&T. 1,742 are owned by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.