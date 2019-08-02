As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Winslow Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $5.64 Million; Ws Management Lllp Has Cut Its Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 55,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.23 million, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 5.53 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 27,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 236,812 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, down from 264,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 5.75M shares traded or 10.49% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million. 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Predicted Yesterday’s Sell-Off. In Fact, I Was Modeling This From June. What To Do Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Electronic Arts Inc: A Plan to Take Out Fortnite That Could Return Big Gains – Profit Confidential” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Apex’ engagement driving EA upside – Piper – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $492.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A by 746,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Commerce Ca holds 989,925 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 89,075 shares. Jasper Ridge LP holds 15,899 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hrt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 14,476 shares. 282,651 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 2,578 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 491,921 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,435 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,213 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.35% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Huntington Bank invested 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ally Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 922,939 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Capital Advisors Ok accumulated 103,771 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,050 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 11,931 shares. Advisory Limited holds 0.02% or 6,064 shares. Boston Partners accumulated 13.73 million shares or 0.94% of the stock. 31,030 are held by Carret Asset Limited Liability. Management Corp Va invested in 2.29% or 161,220 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 3.77 million are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 84,581 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Coe Management Limited Company owns 31,363 shares. Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.67% or 24,971 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.3% or 431,696 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call) by 11,800 shares to 35,600 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.73 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. The insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23M.