As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Lowered Its Stake by $18.94 Million; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Valuation Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Has Boosted by $625,600 Its Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 225,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 206,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 30,451 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL)

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 187,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 188,277 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, down from 375,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.75. About 3.73M shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.11% or 11,855 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0.44% or 140,275 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 9,008 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 7,771 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited reported 14,075 shares stake. Northern Trust has invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.4% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 176 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. 14,300 are held by Spark Inv Mngmt Lc. 363,500 were reported by Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Limited Liability. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Burney Company holds 0.15% or 24,070 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Montag A Associates Inc accumulated 0.13% or 14,604 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 38.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 100,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc by 376,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LORL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.77 million shares or 0.99% less from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 19,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Gp Incorporated owns 8,163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 12,174 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 1,289 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 539,600 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 49,754 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Macquarie Group Inc reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,011 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtn.

