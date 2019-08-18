As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Increased by $2.05 Million Its Position; Mdlz (MDLZ) Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Decreased Holding by $7.96 Million

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iwm (IWM) by 2,121 shares to 99,887 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chd (NYSE:CHD) by 43,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SOUR PATCH KIDS, Trident VIBES and Activision Put Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Fans in the Driver Seat in a Whole New Way – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

