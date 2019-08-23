As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Kerrisdale Advisers Has Lifted Its Holding by $27.37 Million; International Business Machine (IBM) Stock Value Rose While American Research & Management Lowered Its Position

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 3.78M shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20M, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,528 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. 745 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. 285 are held by North Star Inv Corporation. Kcm Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). American Group Incorporated has 131,535 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). United Financial Advisers holds 7,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.22% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.11% or 55,978 shares. 269,902 were reported by Vontobel Asset Mngmt. Blair William Il has 13,073 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 3,465 shares. Moreover, Peddock Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 122 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedgewood Partners – Electronic Arts Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “‘Apex Legends’ charges up EA’s quarterly revenue beat – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Tops Q1 EPS by 24c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurst’s Toughest Test – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 3.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 125,899 shares. 1,572 were reported by West Coast. Northcoast Asset Lc holds 1,973 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swedbank reported 0.94% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wright Ser Inc has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Accredited Investors Incorporated holds 4,363 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 188,846 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Sa. Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 15,964 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Norinchukin State Bank The invested 0.47% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grp One Trading LP reported 7,782 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,841 shares. The Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 51,382 are held by L And S Advisors. Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.04% or 2,125 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,451 shares to 4,961 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.