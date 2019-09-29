As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $863,146; Hs Management Partners Cut Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $28.51 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 205,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240.49 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 8,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 14,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 23,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Disney Make Skinny Bundles Work? – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park National Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 309,121 shares. Oakwood Management Lc Ca reported 56,097 shares. 12,173 were accumulated by Cadence Bank Na. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc reported 14,866 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signaturefd Llc holds 15,964 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 4,291 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 72,641 shares. Pggm Investments holds 1.16 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 673,983 shares stake. Northstar has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Albert D Mason Incorporated holds 3,535 shares. Philadelphia Commerce holds 67,704 shares. Moreover, First Natl Bank has 1.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 87,767 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 37.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Welcomes the Most Players Ever Recorded for NFL Kickoff Weekend – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts in 3 Charts – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Soundtracks Feature Brand New Song ‘Que Calor’ by Major Lazer With J.Balvin and El Alfa – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Activision Stock Has Upside to $60 over the Next 12 Months – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 9,433 shares to 13,086 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 16,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 0.66% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aurora Counsel holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 25,324 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Cls Ltd Llc invested in 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 718,743 shares stake. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt And Counsel Lc reported 1.17% stake. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested 0.34% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Intrepid Capital Mgmt holds 9,455 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,868 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 16,232 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 17,181 shares. Strs Ohio owns 158,248 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tech Crossover Mngmt V Limited Liability Corp holds 609,035 shares.