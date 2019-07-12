As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Raised Stake; Coca (KO) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $3.50 Million

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 3.32M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 76,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.16M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616.77 million, down from 13.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 8.24 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Miele Laura. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 25,163 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pacific Global Invest Management accumulated 4,790 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 763,519 shares. Moreover, Tcw Group has 0.17% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc invested in 249,670 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Blair William Comm Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The New York-based Adirondack Tru Com has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gam Ag accumulated 5,500 shares. Holderness Invs, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,550 shares. 4,631 are owned by Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor. Trustmark Comml Bank Department reported 0.01% stake. Westpac Corp holds 0% or 190,250 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 501,670 shares. Luxor Gp Ltd Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,976 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 961 shares to 1,794 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 53,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,541 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs owns 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 120,806 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 74,395 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.58% or 60,618 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ssi Inv Management Inc reported 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Factory Mutual has 1.41 million shares. Mathes invested in 4,820 shares. 170,857 were reported by Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Yorktown Mngmt Research reported 15,000 shares. Columbia Asset has 1.35% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Invest Limited Liability Co reported 215,942 shares stake. Monetary Management Group Inc stated it has 10,700 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Retail Bank has 7,077 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil has invested 0.7% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares to 521,799 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.