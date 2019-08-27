As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Raised Its Holding; Transact Technologies (TACT) Market Value Rose While Zpr Investment Management Upped Position

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 2,930 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 11/04/2018 – ControlScan Payment Security Experts to Speak at ETA TRANSACT Conference; 05/03/2018 – TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.12; 22/05/2018 – Freedom Leaf, Inc., Takes 25% Equity Interest in Cicero Transact Group, LLC – A Business Platform Launching in July; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 24/04/2018 – SPOTON TRANSACT LLC, A PAYMENTS & SOFTWARE COMPANY, ANNOUNCED INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $20 MLN LED BY TWIN BROTHERS AND CO-FOUNDERS, MATT AND ZACH HYMAN; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 202.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 11,199 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $94.06. About 3.15M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 29,114 shares to 20,125 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Republic Inv Management accumulated 11,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,091 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Blair William And Company Il owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,073 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 169,099 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 0.15% or 20,137 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust invested 0.31% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jasper Ridge Partners LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Co has 47,611 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 501,670 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Epoch Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.4% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,339 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 263,076 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $208,100 activity.