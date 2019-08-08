As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Boosted Stake by $2.05 Million; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Raised Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $648,900 as Market Value Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 207.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 7,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 10,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 3,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.38. About 220,797 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 3.46M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 5,800 shares to 7,180 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,140 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 6 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moore Capital Management Lp accumulated 450,000 shares or 1.41% of the stock. 53,765 were accumulated by Stanley. Kepos Limited Partnership invested 0.15% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 491,921 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,294 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Retail Bank Of Stockton owns 0.73% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 14,050 shares. Pitcairn Company invested in 39,319 shares or 0.43% of the stock. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson owns 0.16% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,670 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3.32M shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.35% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stephens Inv Gp Limited Liability reported 222,182 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 48,140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.23M worth of stock was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 5,480 shares to 16,694 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 104,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,618 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 345,588 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Brinker Cap holds 13,339 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 41,248 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,642 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc holds 2,358 shares. Parthenon accumulated 1.26% or 62,646 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors holds 0.63% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 70,620 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership reported 265,124 shares. Three Peaks Management Ltd reported 49,586 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.27% or 7,833 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 0.1% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 25,455 shares. Millennium Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).