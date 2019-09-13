As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined, Meritage Group LP Has Increased Position; Salem Capital Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Cut as Market Value Declined

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 7,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 159,253 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 166,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 14.93M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.47 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.25 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cypress Grp, Florida-based fund reported 91,951 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 242,416 shares. Blume Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il accumulated 456,057 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.69% or 4.30M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 249,819 shares. Private Advisor Limited reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jones Financial Lllp reported 338,777 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,489 shares. M&R Inc invested in 1.22% or 124,429 shares. Charter holds 276,019 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 42,540 shares. Founders Fincl Securities Lc has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,753 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 1.86% or 184,840 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,420 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 0.38% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.24M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 40,821 shares. Logan Capital Management holds 0.65% or 109,945 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 0.51% stake. Valley Advisers has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 60,829 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Llc owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 8 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt owns 7,674 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.