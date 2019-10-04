As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined, Meritage Group LP Has Increased Its Stake by $136.10 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder American National Registered Investment Advisor Cut Its Holding by $644,620

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19M, down from 19,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 4.47 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 11/04/2018 – U.S. HOUSE HEARING WITH FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 21/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data…; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT HAVING ANY ISSUES REGARDING ANY MAJOR ADVERTISERS STOPPING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Launches Facebook Probe with Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs – March 26, 2018; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHANGE EXPANDED TO ALL COUNTRIES,IN ALL LANGUAGES; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.47M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.34. About 867,770 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biglari owns 2,100 shares. 429,413 were accumulated by Sirios Capital Management L P. Coastline reported 15,430 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 176 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc has 0.13% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.15% or 86,862 shares. Jnba Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Voya Invest Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 117,929 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.01% or 67,803 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv holds 0.02% or 719 shares. Covington Cap Management has 48,785 shares. 89 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Spinnaker Tru invested in 34,945 shares. Miracle Mile Lc holds 20,216 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,062 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.26 million shares. Fil has invested 0.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Channing Mgmt Lc invested in 0.39% or 43,067 shares. Nexus Investment Mngmt accumulated 108,530 shares. 28,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Gladius Ltd Partnership reported 9,967 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 6,278 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 15,363 are owned by Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp. 24,092 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,309 shares. Sunbelt Inc stated it has 0.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Appleton Ma owns 14,008 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Courage Mngmt has 4.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,500 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,354 shares.