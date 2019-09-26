As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Upped Holding by $3.42 Million; As Intuit (INTU) Share Price Rose, Putnam Investments Has Upped Position by $645,714

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 2,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 242,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.24 million, up from 239,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $266.43. About 988,916 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 33,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 67,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.63. About 1.77 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 449,114 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.23 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc owns 25,347 shares. 3.40M were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma holds 62,628 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. House Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,965 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.42% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 200 were reported by Security National Tru. Mirae Asset Glob Company Limited owns 44,899 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company holds 3,643 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,242 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,993 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 3.70 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.15% or 86,862 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 15,867 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is EA the Gaming Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Electronic Arts Stock Has Flatlined, Yet Upcoming Games May Force Investors To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts in 3 Charts – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 12,550 shares to 7,440 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 80,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,847 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intuit TurboTax Celebrates Latinx Entrepreneurship In Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Intuit (INTU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit’s Small Business Ecosystem Continues to Pace Overall Results – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.