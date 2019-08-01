As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Cut Stake; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding by $313,725 as Market Value Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 10.10 million shares traded or 148.50% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $272.27. About 5.34 million shares traded or 52.86% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,895 shares to 55,206 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 60,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 27,805 shares. 36,525 are held by Waratah Capital Advisors. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Comm Limited holds 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 42,485 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Old Natl State Bank In has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 491,921 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 16,455 shares stake. 200 were accumulated by Security Natl. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tiedemann Advisors invested in 3,580 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Incorporated reported 36,533 shares. Bamco Inc Ny invested in 117,324 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oppenheimer And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 19,153 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12. 3,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miele Laura sold $114,710.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geller Limited Liability holds 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4,457 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 95,751 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Lvw Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.75% or 54,918 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 2,655 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Blue Financial Cap stated it has 22,210 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. White Elm Ltd Liability has 83,860 shares for 5.2% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Bancshares accumulated 9,988 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Blb&B Limited Liability Company holds 2,895 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 173,186 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability owns 7,756 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 4,560 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2.05% stake. 420,189 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio.