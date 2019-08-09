As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined, Holder Cwm Trimmed Its Stake by $343,703; Ion Asset Management LTD Maintains Position in Mylan N V (MYL)

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 38,668 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 42,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 3.85 million shares traded or 1.47% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 6.35M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 02/05/2018 – Migdal Insurance Adds Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic; 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 2,216 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 491,921 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 1.08M shares. Moreover, Ems Limited Partnership has 2.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Parus Fin (Uk) Limited has invested 0.67% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Company has 0.26% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 33,236 shares. Guardian reported 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 16,455 shares. Moreover, Delta Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 263,076 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 0% or 405 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 57,254 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited stated it has 16,225 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Subscriptions, Streaming Integral to the Bull Case for EA Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts in 3 Charts – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23 million on Monday, February 11. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 6,280 shares to 47,585 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 220,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 91 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 115,438 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.