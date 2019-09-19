As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Cut Stake; Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Stake Maintained by Nwi Management Lp

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 292,514 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 8,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 9,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, down from 17,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $99.59. About 1.56 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 139,950 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 9,699 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Llc owns 169,912 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Us Bank De reported 254,950 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Lc invested in 7,147 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.44% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 140,275 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 1,420 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Company owns 55,426 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Oregon-based Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 9,940 were reported by Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,678 shares. Fca Corp Tx accumulated 2,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors holds 2,337 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.40 million for 39.52 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Florida’s EA move to downtown would spur new construction – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Electronic Arts (EA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Welcomes the Most Players Ever Recorded for NFL Kickoff Weekend – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Electronic Arts Needs to Master in the Next 5 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 1.16M shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $39.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 16,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Telefonica Brasil Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2018. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Report: AT&T planning to enter Brazil mobile market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CRNT or TSU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.