As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined, Barton Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.55 Million; Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised by $689,000 Its Holding

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86 million, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 256,489 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 2.17 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.