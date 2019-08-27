As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Virtu Financial Has Decreased by $871,226 Its Position; Alpine Partners Vi Has Decreased Mbt Finl (MBTF) Position by $882,410 as Stock Value Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 8,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 5,213 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $94.06. About 2.66 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 26,368 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,346 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 21,651 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.1% or 13.01 million shares. 190,261 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 2,360 are owned by Assetmark. Hrt Fincl reported 0.23% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Epoch Partners Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 911,106 shares. Parus (Uk) Limited accumulated 20,700 shares. Sirios Management LP accumulated 240,193 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 7,595 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 38,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl owns 100 shares. 285,152 are held by Ardevora Asset Management Llp. Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated holds 13,324 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 49,745 shares to 65,053 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Strategic Mun Bd Fd (DSM) by 277,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Turtle Beach Corp.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73 million shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $59.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,717 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Inv Advisors Lc holds 16,714 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 11,011 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Management Lc has invested 0.01% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Envestnet Asset Management reported 15,238 shares. Raymond James Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 34,722 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 14,905 shares. S Muoio And Commerce Ltd Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 40,000 shares. Alpine Global Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 93,961 shares. Gabelli And Company Inv Advisers invested in 95,700 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). State Street Corporation invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Patriot Ptnrs Grp Ltd Partnership owns 2.06 million shares for 9.24% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 59,622 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 134,386 shares.