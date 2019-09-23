As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Raised Holding; Lone Pine Capital Decreased Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake by $120.66 Million

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 36,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.27 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 3.54 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc analyzed 513,430 shares as the company's stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.56 million, down from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $230.86. About 203,554 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $492.23 million for 16.21 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 197,536 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $920.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 981,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 427,023 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $217.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 838,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.