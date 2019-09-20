As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined, Investment House Raised by $305,020 Its Position; Cheviot Value Management Position in Newmont Mining (NEM) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $807,000, up from 4,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 1.49M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 3.28M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 718,743 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Lp invested in 0.86% or 622,952 shares. Qs Invsts has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Triangle Secs Wealth holds 0.35% or 7,360 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 6,186 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 378,886 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Blair William & Co Il stated it has 17,971 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Maine-based Schroder Management Gru has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Montag A & holds 14,604 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Network Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 887 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.19% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.52% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Valley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,754 shares to 16,248 shares, valued at $30.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,339 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Florida’s EA move to downtown would spur new construction – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,867 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). D E Shaw & reported 959,978 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hyman Charles D holds 0.06% or 14,000 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Assocs has invested 0.34% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Schroder Invest Grp reported 873,205 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 7,700 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 181,149 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 64,500 shares. Asa Gold And Precious Metals Limited stated it has 400,000 shares or 11.87% of all its holdings. Japan-based Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company reported 10,841 shares. Agf owns 0.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 217,325 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 0.1% stake.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 03, 2019.