As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted by $33.66 Million Its Stake; Fulton Bank Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Cut by $349,377

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 24,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 27,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 3.21M shares traded or 72.99% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 10.10 million shares traded or 148.50% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. Another trade for 350 shares valued at $41,283 was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bamco has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 480 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,682 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Asset One Com Ltd reported 0.17% stake. 15,864 are held by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 9,695 are owned by Hwg Holdings L P. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1,315 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Motley Fool Wealth Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 49,041 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 47,079 shares. Martin Currie Ltd accumulated 1.16% or 129,689 shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Company has 3,701 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Assetmark Inc stated it has 462 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 12,728 shares to 27,192 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,730 are owned by Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us. Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C holds 0.17% or 342,756 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 2,462 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 210 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 3,969 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Fincl Bank. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 133,933 shares. Hartford Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,617 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Proshare Limited Liability Co reported 237,116 shares stake. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Epoch Investment Prtn Inc stated it has 911,106 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 575,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares to 470,381 shares, valued at $234.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78M shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01M was made by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12.