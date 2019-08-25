As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Stock Value Declined, Vision Capital Management Lowered Position; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder U S Global Investors Has Lowered Stake

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 14,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 103,558 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 118,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 3.67 million shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT; 22/03/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (CBS) Gen. H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton as Nati; 08/03/2018 – United Reports February 2018 Operational Performance; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES 2020 EPS $11.00 – $13.00 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – United Airlines and Special Olympics Announce Global Relationship; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO BOOST DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE JULY 20; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOOSTS TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON-HAVANA; 08/05/2018 – UNITED CAPACITY INCREASED 6.1% IN APRIL; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CEO: KITCHEN WORKERS HAVE A RIGHT TO ORGANIZE; 08/05/2018 – United Continental April Consolidated Capacity (available Seat Miles) Up 6.1%

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 5,734 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Scores Early With Biggest Ever Digital Launch in Its First Week on Sale – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Electronic Arts’ Stock Grew 75% In 5 Years – Forbes” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc holds 3.33 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 1.16M shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In reported 14,368 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.19% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 199,766 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 501,670 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 0.68% or 89,075 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 18,036 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 7,608 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amica Retiree owns 3,465 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldg Incorporated invested in 130,981 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Century Inc accumulated 0.14% or 1.39M shares. Ems LP accumulated 273,440 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Airlines Holdings is Now Oversold (UAL) – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for United Continental (UAL) – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United (UAL) Down 13.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Continental (UAL) Q1 Earnings Top & Rise Y/Y, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines to Start Additional Tokyo Services Next Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 13,455 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 33,317 shares. Federated Pa owns 261,172 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 0.43% or 239,284 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs has 0.27% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 9,503 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 623,217 shares. Bluecrest stated it has 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Barclays Pcl holds 0.03% or 508,405 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,099 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 106,680 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Ameriprise stated it has 794,955 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation stated it has 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).