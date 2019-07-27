As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Stock Price Declined, Vision Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $506,313; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lowered Holding

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Btr Cap Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 5,095 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 52,983 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc stated it has 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,085 shares. Bath Savings holds 0.53% or 15,829 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 6.53% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 50,000 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.11% or 2,332 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source National Bank accumulated 128,310 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.21% or 10,273 shares. Hexavest has 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 214,764 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 1.74% or 31,985 shares. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hemenway Tru Company Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 1,432 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,119 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17,428 shares to 20,470 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Captrust Fin has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.03% or 17,515 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,016 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 136,317 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Incorporated stated it has 51,510 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt LP owns 450,000 shares. Uss Ltd holds 46,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,420 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 152,286 shares. Advisor Prns has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,135 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.03% or 5,213 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 26,582 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 745 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 5,734 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.