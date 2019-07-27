As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Stock Declined, Vision Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $506,313; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Decreased Its Stake by $2.17 Million

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 7,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89M, down from 62,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 623,941 were accumulated by Voya Management Limited Liability Company. Palisade Management Ltd Co Nj invested in 4,000 shares. Boys Arnold Company stated it has 2,669 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 3.10 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 99,350 shares. 8,674 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd has invested 3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2.23 million shares. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 439,242 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Central Savings Bank Com has invested 0.13% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 30 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Fincl Bank Department has invested 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gam Ag holds 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 18,391 shares. Healthcor Lp invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc owns 2,244 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,186 shares to 178,095 shares, valued at $21.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite the Cold Reception for Apex Legends Season 2 Update, EA Stock Remains a Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hasbro (HAS) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why McEwen Mining, MeiraGTx Holdings, and Electronic Arts Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 893,916 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 4.21M shares. Nbw Capital Limited Liability Co has 27,974 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited has 0.24% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.50 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 93,961 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 4.01M shares. Ajo Lp owns 252,583 shares. 45 are held by Amer And Mngmt Com. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com reported 9,892 shares stake. Massachusetts Services Ma stated it has 0.4% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 83,641 were reported by Us Financial Bank De. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability owns 891,740 shares.