As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Vision Capital Management Has Cut by $506,313 Its Position; Washington Capital Management Holding in Mylan N V (MYL) Has Boosted by $615,020

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.81M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 26/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Continue to Negotiate for Commercializing Product in Additional Territories; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLEN.NS – GRANT OF SUBSTITUTION AND SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF GENERIC SERETIDE ACCUHALER IN DENMARK; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) Down 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mylan NV (MYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan (MYL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Biopharma Tie-Ups and Quebecois Weed Woes – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 91 shares.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,340 shares to 18,830 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,955 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Inv Advsrs owns 86,895 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Services accumulated 31 shares. Coatue Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.03% or 3,969 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aurora Investment Counsel holds 1.18% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 27,243 shares. Oppenheimer & Company accumulated 0.05% or 19,153 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 4.21 million shares. Advisor Prns Llc accumulated 6,135 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 10,921 shares. 108,894 are held by Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc. Everence Management stated it has 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Electronic Arts (EA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EA claims franchise-best digital launch for new ‘Madden’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, EA – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Madden Season Is Here! Football Fans Become Superstars in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20, Launching Today – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.