As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Vision Capital Management Lowered Stake by $506,313; Tyler Technologies (Call) (TYL) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Boosted Its Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 402,760 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (Call) (TYL) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 35,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $255.79. About 13,736 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 5,734 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PENN) by 239,400 shares to 99,400 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,734 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds.