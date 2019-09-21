As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Share Value Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Blue Edge Capital Has Raised Its Position by $704.19 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,009 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96B, up from 16,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc owns 40,548 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 181,000 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru reported 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory reported 1.70M shares stake. Comml Bank holds 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 93,284 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has invested 1.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemnay Advisory Services holds 4.57% or 94,451 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1.72% or 195,603 shares in its portfolio. Iconiq Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Logan Mngmt Inc reported 4.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Todd Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 270,220 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 444,195 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 6,301 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc invested in 2.93% or 195,093 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39 shares to 2,813 shares, valued at $236.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,075 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brant Point Mngmt Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 53,639 shares. 160 are held by Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Cypress Cap Mngmt (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 744,731 shares. First Manhattan Com, New York-based fund reported 204 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 7,094 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 5,206 shares. Cwm Limited accumulated 0.11% or 63,643 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Inc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Eulav Asset Management owns 50,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 58,669 shares to 293,886 shares, valued at $86.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 57,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,759 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV).