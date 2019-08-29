As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Share Price Declined, Vision Capital Management Trimmed by $506,313 Its Stake; Advisory Alpha Upped Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $12.40 Million

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334.64 million, up from 7,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 6.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $93.47. About 1.12M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC

